Buenos Aires, Feb 16 (AP) Defending champion and top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open by beating Camilo Carabelli 6-2, 7-5 in his first clay-court match of the season.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz came from 2-0 down in the second set against his Argentine opponent.

Also Read | India vs England, 3rd Test 2024 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

"I started really nervous, I'm not going to lie, with the crowd behind him, supporting him," Alcaraz said.

"I think it's normal, obviously, but really happy with my first match on clay since (the French Open)."

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 2: Catch Live Commentary Online and Full Scorecard of IND vs ENG Cricket Match.

He will next play Italy's Andrea Vavassori, who beat Laslo Djere of Serbia 6-4, 7-5.

Second-seeded Cameron Norrie, the runner-up last year, lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to Federico Coria of Argentina.

Coria will play the winner between another Argentine, Sebastián Báez, and Italy's Luciano Darderi.

Alcaraz and Norrie are also set to play at the Rio Open later this month in Brazil. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)