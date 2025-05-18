Rome, May 18 (AP) There's only one player who is consistently beating Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated the top-ranked player again, beating Sinner 7-6 (5), 6-1 to win his first Italian Open on Sunday and add another big clay-court title to his resume.

Also Read | LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 61.

Since the start of last year, Alcaraz is the only player to beat Sinner more than once and now he's done it four straight times.

Alcaraz's victory before Sinner's home fans at the Foro Italico snapped the Italian's 26-match winning streak, which stretched back to October — when Alcaraz beat him in the China Open final in a third-set tiebreaker. Alcaraz now leads the career series 7-4.

Also Read | F1 2025: Max Verstappen Secures Second Victory of the Season As He Clinches Win at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

It was Sinner's first tournament back after a three-month doping ban.

Alcaraz also solidified his status as the favorite to defend his title at the French Open, which starts next Sunday. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)