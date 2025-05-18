Lucknow Super Giants will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 61st match of Indian Premier League 2025. The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Ahead of the match, Lucknow Super Giants have 10 points from 11 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of the play-off race with 7 points from their 11 games. Both sides are not in a great run of form while SRH has found some rhythm entering the game. Meanwhile, LSG have lost the touch completely and are looking for a rejuvenation. Travis Head Tests Positive for COVID-19, Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener To Miss SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Lucknow Super Giants have a strong top order although they have failed to fire in the last few games. Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad have done the failsafe job for LSG but it has been not been enough. Rishabh Pant had a terrible tournament so far and LSG will hope they can give the bowlers enough to come good. Mayank Yadav is ruled out of the remainder of the tournament and makes the job tougher. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile have nothing to lose and will just try to impose their best foot forward. Travis Head has been ruled out of the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

LSG vs SRH Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have featured against each other in five matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, LSG have won four matches in the short rivalry while SRH has won only one.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Nicholas Pooran Abhishek Sharma Mitchell Marsh Heinrich Klaasen Digvesh Rathi Pat Cummins

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Battles

Digvesh Rathi has been the best bowler for Lucknow Super Giants this season. His face-off against Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen can potentially decide the game. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins against Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran can be a deciding factor as the SRH captain is in a very good form.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday, May 19. The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Sign Kyle Jamieson As Replacement for Lockie Ferguson, LSG Replace Injured Mayank Yadav With William O’Rourke, Kusal Mendis to Replace Jos Buttler at Gujarat Titans.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Impact Players

Prince Yadav is expected to be impact player for Lucknow Super Giants in the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match. Abhinav Manohar or Sachin Baby might be the impact players for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

