Durham [UK], March 31 (ANI): England County Cricket Club Durham on Wednesday announced the arrival of Warwickshire's Alex Thomson on loan for the County Championship.

The 27-year-old off-spinning all-rounder will join Durham on a two-month deal for the County Championship and will be available for Durham's opening fixture at Trent Bridge on Thursday 8 April.

"Durham Cricket is pleased to announce the arrival of Warwickshire's Alex Thomson on loan," the club said in an official statement.

Thomson made his red-ball debut for Warwickshire in 2018 against Yorkshire at Headingley. Since then, the former Cardiff MCCU graduate has made 14 First-Class appearances, claiming 20 wickets with a best of 6/138 against Hampshire.

A useful lower-order batsman, Thomson has scored 316 First-Class runs from 18 innings.

Last week, Durham had announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Will Young for the beginning of the 2021 County Championship season.

The right-hand batsman recently made his Blackcaps Test debut at home against West Indies where he scored 43 in his second match.

The 28-year-old is an established top-order batsman at the domestic level, where he has captained the Central Stags in New Zealand's first-class format, leading his side to success in both red and white-ball cricket.

"I am happy to say I have signed with them and I will be heading over at the conclusion of this season to join Durham up in the cold and play three first-class games for them, which will be an awesome opportunity to get over to England and be exposed to those conditions and face the new Duke ball. It will be a fun opportunity to meet a new bunch of guys and experience county cricket, which is something I have always wanted to do," Young had said. (ANI)

