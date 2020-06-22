Leeds [UK], June 22 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Alisson Becker, the goalkeeper of the side should not be taken for granted.

His remark cames as Liverpool played out a goalless draw against Everton on Sunday (local time) in the Premier League.

The match did not provide much thrilling action. However, in the second half, Becker produced a standout moment as his superb save denied Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin from registering a goal.

"It says a lot about him. We should not take him for granted. Absolutely outstanding. That's what a world-class goalie is, nothing to do for 90 mins pretty much, then he's there," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool's James Milner also walked off the field during the first half and Klopp also provided an injury update on the player.

"He felt his hamstring. We have seen before with Milly, he is smart enough to show up when he first feels it, so hopefully, it is not too serious," Klopp said.

"Joel felt a stretch on his big toe, which was very painful. Hopefully, the pain settles and then we can see," he added.

Liverpool is currently at the top of the Premier League standings with 83 points from 30 matches.

The side will next take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday, June 24. (ANI)

