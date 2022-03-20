Birmingham [UK], March 20 (ANI): Women's doubles pair of P Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly crashed out of the ongoing All England Open Championship, after losing in the semi-final clash on Saturday, here at Utilita Arena, Birmingham.

Playing at court 6, the Indian duo got defeated by China's Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu in straight games 21-17, 21-16, in a match that lasted for 51 minutes.

With this defeat, Gopichand and Jolly have been eliminated from the tournament while the Chinese duo will be facing Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in the finals.

Earlier, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen also stormed into the men's singles finals of the ongoing All England Open Championship after defeating Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-13 12-21 21-19 in a match that lasted for one hour and sixteen minutes.

The last time an Indian reached the final of All England was Saina Nehwal in 2015 where she ended up as runners-up and the last time an Indian who won All England Badminton Championships 2022 was Pullela Gopichand in 2001. Only two Indians have won this tournament before Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Pullela Gopichand in 2001. Lakshya Sen is just one win away from being the third Indian. Lakshya also becomes the fifth Indian to enter the All England final.

The Almora lad is enjoying a decent run of form as he bagged a bronze medal in World Championship, secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runners-up finish at the German Open. (ANI)

