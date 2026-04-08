New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has secured a significant legal breakthrough before the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court, reinforcing its claim for rightful recognition as India's National Sports Federation (NSF) for pickleball.

During the hearing, the Court raised serious concerns over the actions of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), particularly its decision to overlook AIPA's application filed in October 2024 while granting NSF recognition to a newly formed body incorporated in November 2024, according to a press release from AIPA.

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The Bench questioned how fundamental eligibility requirements under the National Sports Development Code (2011) were waived for the newly recognised body, even as AIPA's application remained unaddressed without any formal rejection.

In its order, the Division Bench directed the Union of India to produce the complete original record relating to the evaluation of all NSF applications. The Court further mandated that AIPA must be granted a full and fair opportunity to present written submissions and be heard before any renewal decision is taken, with NSF recognition due for renewal in April/May 2026.

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Importantly, the Court clarified that the matter must be reconsidered afresh, uninfluenced by earlier rulings, thereby preserving the rights of all parties.

The case has been listed for further hearing on May 11, 2026. Founded in 2008, All India Pickleball Association has spent over 15 years building pickleball across India, with 25 state associations, district-level affiliates, and international recognition since 2023.

In contrast, the rival body was established only in late 2024, a month after AIPA's application was submitted at the ministry, and was granted exemptions from key eligibility norms, including the mandatory three-year existence requirement and minimum state and district-level affiliations.

Responding to the proceedings, AIPA stated that the hearing marks a strong validation of its long-standing contribution to the sport and underscores the importance of due process. The association expressed confidence that once the full record is examined, the facts will clearly establish its rightful position and reiterated its faith in the judicial process as the matter proceeds.

The development is a significant moment for the governance of pickleball in India, one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and highlights the need for transparency, merit, and institutional credibility in recognising national sports federations.

The All India Pickleball Association is India's oldest and most established pickleball body, having pioneered the growth and development of the sport nationwide for over a decade and a half, representing athletes, coaches, nationwide for over a decade and a half, representing athletes, coaches, and state associations across the country. (ANI)

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