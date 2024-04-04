Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling allrounder Andre Russell became the second player to scalp 100 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets for his franchise.

The Caribbean allrounder achieved the milestone during KKR's clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

In the first inning, Russell scored 41 runs from 19 balls at a strike rate of 215.79. He slammed 4 fours and 3 overhead boundaries.

Meanwhile, in the second inning, the 35-year-old picked up one wicket in his 1.2-over spell. The Caribbean dismissed Anrich Nortje in the 18th over to end Delhi Capitals' inning.

Russell took part in 108 matches and 94 innings and scalped 100 wickets at an economy rate of 9.20. However, KKR's bowling allrounder Sunil Narine was the first player to achieve the landmark. Currently, Narine has 166 wickets by his name after taking part in 165 matches and 164 innings.

On the other hand, Narine equalled Russell's record of most 'Player of the Match' awards for KKR in IPL. Both Narine and Russell have bagged 14 PoTM awards during their time with KKR.

Narine opened for the Kolkata-based franchise and played an 85-run knock from just 39 balls at a strike rate of 217.95. The Caribbean allrounder smashed 7 fours and sixes during his time on the crease and was named the Player of the Match.

Summarizing the match, KKR's target of 273 turned out to be too much for DC as they gave in to the pressure and ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.

The pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora bagged two wickets each to reduce DC to 33/4 in the powerplay.

These early blows derailed DC's approach to chasing down the massive total which got more challenging with each delivery.

Eventually, the required rate turned out to be too much as they ended up suffering a 106-run defeat. (ANI)

