Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): After thrashing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a six-wicket victory in the season opener of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer said that there is always a sense of tension when Mahendra Singh Dhoni is batting.

Ajinkya Rahane's knock of 44 runs put Dhoni's half-century in vain as KKR registered a six-wicket victory over CSK, here at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

"There is always tension when MS Dhoni is batting. I knew momentum was going to shift towards them with the dew around. It was difficult to grip the ball. Enjoying the new franchise. CEO, management, support staff have been outstanding. Just need to carry the momentum. It was spungier than we imagined," said Shreyas in a post-match presentation.

"This is one place I love to play. I grew up here. I thought it would be flat. It was pretty easy for me with the bowling lineup I had. Umesh has worked hard in the nets and did well in the practice games too. Really chuffed to see him perform today," he added.

After Rahane's 44-run knock, it was Shreyas who hit the winning boundary and brought KKR home with 9 balls remaining.

For CSK, Dhoni scored an unbeaten half-century, to provide his team with a respectable total of 131/5 after they faced an early loss of wickets.

CSK will now be facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next clash on March 31 while KKR will be going up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 30. (ANI)

