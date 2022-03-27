Record time Indian (IPL) winners, Mumbai Indians are all set to take on Delhi Capitals in their first game of TATA IPL 2022 on Sunday, March 27. MI with an advantage of the home venue, will start as favourites against Delhi Capitals. While DC under the leadership of Rishabh Pant also will not leave any stone unturned to take the bull by horns. Here let's look at some players who could make the difference and are must picks in your Dream11 team selection. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your DC vs MI IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. DC vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 2.

DC vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rohit Sharma (MI)

Being the most successful captain in IPL history, Rohit Sharma carries the extra baggage of expectations every season and his captaincy skills have flourished only all along. The MI captain happens to be the skipper of the national team now, Rohit Sharma had his captaincy drill done recently for IPL and MI under his supervision is expected to fire all cylinders in their first game against DC on Sunday.

DC vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ishan Kishan (MI)

Young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan was bought back by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2022 at a handsome 15.25 crore. Ishan Kishan’s shaky form has been a matter of debate for critics but in the last season of IPL, Kishan mended his performance proving he’s here to stay. He is a one gun to watch for.

DC vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

The Yorker king of the Indian cricket team, Jasprit Bumrah will be the leading bowling attack for Mumbai Indians once again. Bumrah apart from being a key bowler will be guiding his co-bowlers as well.

DC vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rishabh Pant (DC)

Though Rishabh Pant started his journey with Delhi capitals in 2016, it was only since 2018 that he has been proving valuable for his team. The wicket-keeper batter was appointed as captain in last half of 2021 IPL season, and he did justice to his role by taking DC upto knockouts. Rishab Pant was retained by Delhi Capitals as their full-time captain ahead of TATA IPL 2022. Delhi Capitals have played a crucial role in grooming the skills of Rishab Pant as a cricketer and he himself agrees to this.

DC vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shardul Thakur (DC)

Right-arm pacer played for CSK in last season and showed impressive execution by taking 21 wickets in 16 games at an average of 25.01. Still CSK didn’t retain Shardul for 2022 IPL. Meanwhile, for the Sunday's game Shardul Thakur is one of our picks to watch for against MI.

