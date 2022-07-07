Sitges (Spain), Jul 7 (PTI) Looking to get over her run of missed cuts on the Ladies European Tour, India's Amandeep Drall began with a steady even par 72 in the first round of the Estrella Damm Ladies Open golf.

Amandeep, who had two birdies against a double bogey, was the best Indian at T-35, though some of the players were yet to finish their opening round.

Vani Kapoor (73) was at T-56, while Tvesa Malik's struggles continued as she shot five-over 77 that included a triple bogey and just one birdie.

Tvesa, who was 19th on the Order of Merit in 2021, will now need a solid second round to stay in the tournament for the weekend rounds.

Neha Tripathi started bogey-bogey but rallied to even par within the next four holes and was even after six, while Diksha Dagar was one-over through eight holes. Ridhima Dilawari was four-over through 10.

Local favourite Carlota Ciganda fired a brilliant seven-under 65 as did the in-form Jessica Karlssson of Sweden.

They shared the lead and were three shots ahead of the four-players pack that included Swedes Moa Folke and Elin Arvidsson, Alice Hewson and Frenchwoman Anne Lise Caudal. They shot 4-under each.

Ciganda won this event in 2019 and lost a playoff for the title in 2017.

