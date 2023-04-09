Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Ambernath United Atlanta FC and FC Goa Reserves faced off in a crucial Group D match at the Cooperage stadium, with both teams looking to strengthen their positions in the race for a top-two finish.

AUA FC were on a three-match winless run, drawing two and losing one of their last three matches. Goa Reserves were riding high on momentum after taking four points from the available six points in their last two.

AUA FC had five points from four matches while Goa Reserves had four points from four games meaning this fixture was crucial for both sides. The reverse fixture produced six goals with both sides sharing a point in a 3-3 draw.

The match started at a frantic pace, with both teams pressing high up the pitch and looking to take control of the game. AUA FC had the better of the early chances but could not convert as Goa Reserves kept them at bay. With the scoreline 0-0 at the break, there was everything to play for in the second half.

The breakthrough came in the 58th minute when Nishant Shetty put the home side in front. AUA FC leads 1-0 around the hour mark. Goa Reserves online the reverse fixture could not peg back AUA FC and it was captain Himanshu Patil who made it 2-0 in Ambernath United Atlanta FC's favour in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

AUA FC sealed all three points and returned to winning ways, they are second in five matches. Elsewhere ARA FC got the better of Dempo SC with a 2-1 scoreline. That went in AUA FC's favour as they managed to leapfrog Dempo SC into second place in Group D.

ARA FC tops Group D with 11 points while AUA FC are in second place with 8 points. Dempo SC also have 8 points from their five matches but AUA FC have a better goal difference (+2) as compared to Dempo SC (+1). This means coming Tuesday, April 11, 2023, AUA FC vs Dempo SC becomes a fiery affair as both sides try to stay ahead of each other in order to keep up with ARA FC at the top and also maintain a top 2 spot which is key. (ANI)

