Al Feiha takes on Al-Nassr in a Saudi Pro League game with the latter looking to maintain its pursuit of Al-Ittihad, the league leaders. With 52 points from 22 games, Al-Nassr have had a decent season so far and are just a point shy off the top of the table. The team heads into the fixture on the back of a 5-0 win over Al-Adalah, a game the team dominated from start to finish. With four wins in their last five league games, there is a sense of positivity around the squad. Al Feiha are 10th in the standings and two losses in their last three matches have further put them in a spot of bother. Al Feiha versus Al-Nassr will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to Become All-Time Top Scorer in European Club Football.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in scintillating form since joining the club from Manchester United and bagged a brace in the last game. Talisca cutting inside from the wings was a constant threat throughout the game and he also scored two goals in the 5-0 rout. Luiz Gustavo will sit back and shield the backline but if the visitors dominate the tie, he will push forward and join the attack.

Sami Al-Khaibari will be one of the five members of the defensive line of Al Feiha that will be tasked to contain Cristiano Ronaldo and co. Ricardo is an integral member of the attack and his precision passing could help unlock the opposition defence. Anthony Nwakaeme is known for his hold up play but there will be large periods of the game where he will not see much of the ball and hence his defensive game needs to be good.

When is Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Feiha will be hosting Al-Nassr in their next match at Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, April 5. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Al Majma’a Sport City Stadium, Al Majma'ah.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s Resounding Victory Over Al-Adalah in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (See Post).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLiv app and website. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo once again given the fan following he enjoys in the world of football. In terms of the game, the visitors should win this match comfortably. Al Feiha may not be able to match the quality on display by Al-Nassr and will likely lose easily.

