Bern, Nov 10 (AP) The long-time director of the Swiss gymnastics federation will leave his post as inquiries continue into an alleged bullying culture, the organization said Tuesday.

The federation has been in turmoil since former rhythmic gymnasts said in June they were physically and verbally intimidated by coaches. Two coaches were fired, a team manager was suspended and more claims followed in women's artistic gymnastics.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi To Play Together for Manchester City? Andy Townsend Urges Man City to Transfer CR7 From Juventus.

Ruedi Hediger, the federation's director since 2008, has apologized and will leave his job next month.

“I regret that under my supervision there were mistakes and that the gymnasts have suffered from them,” Hediger said in a statement from the federation. “I'm sincerely sorry.”

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Completes 500 IPL Runs, Stabilises Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Finals With a Half-Century (Read Tweets).

Amid similar allegations at elite level, including in the United States and Britain, the International Gymnastics Federation held an online conference on safe sport last month to help counter what it called “the old, authoritative coaching methods of the past.” AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)