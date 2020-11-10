For a while now there has been news about how Juventus has put Cristiano Ronaldo on sale as the team struggles. Now the 35-year-old already has a taker in the form of Manchester City i.e. if they pay heed to the advice of former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend of buying CR7. Now, the former England player has urged Manchester City to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the team as a replacement to Sergio Aguero. Now, we all know that Manchester City has been eyeing Lionel Messi for a whole now. However, Townsend opposed the idea of buying Lionel Messi. But, we all know that the team is quite capable of affording the finances of both football stalwarts. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Juventus to Put Portuguese Star on Sale.

The fans also wish to see the two sharing the dressing room and it could be a very happy moment for the ardent football followers if this happens. There has been a report where Ronaldo has been put on sale owing to the financial crunch due to the coronavirus. Even Messi has been unhappy with the team and has often washed the dirty linen in public. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner had slammed the team on three occasions. Once when the sporting director of the team Eric Abidal had blamed the team for the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

Then Messi had said that Barcelona cannot win the Champions League this year. Later Messi took to social media and slammed the management for projecting that the players opposed the wage cut. Messi was very close to signing a contract with Manchester City but it was due to the transfer policies of Barcelona he gave up the fight and stayed with the Catalans. It would be interesting to see how their careers pan out to be.

