Noida, Jan 23 (PTI) Three-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist Amit Dhankar had to be contend with a bronze at the 65th men's free style national wrestling competition here on Saturday.

Best known for his remarkable record at the Commonwealth Championships with six overall medals under his belt, Amit, representing Haryana in the two-day tournament, managed to win the bronze in the 74kg.

Bouts in five weight categories -- 57 kg, 61 kg, 74 kg, 92 kg and 125 kg were held on the first day of the event.

Services Sports Control Board's Pankaj claimed gold in the 57kg with the silver going to Haryana's Aman and bronze to Delhi's Rahul and Haryana's Shubham.

In the 61kg bouts, the gold medal went to Ravinder of Services Sports Control Board and silver to Maharashtra's Suraj. The bronze was shared by Naveen of Railway Sports Promotion Board and SSCB's Sonba Tanaji.

In the 74kg category, Sandeep Singh of Punjab won the gold medal, RSPB's Jitender bagged the silver and the bronze was shared by Amit and his state-mate Vijay.

RSPB's Praveen won the gold in 92kg with Maharashtra's Prithviraj winning the silver and Punjab's Lovpreet Singh and RSPB's Gopal Yadav sharing the bronze.

Sumit, also from RSPB, clinched gold in the 125kg category and the silver was bagged by Dinesh Dhankar of Haryana.

Haryana's Pratyaksh and Rajasthan's Anil Kumar shared the bronze.

