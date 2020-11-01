Vitoria-Gasteiz [Spain], November 1 (ANI): Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann said they are 'angry' after failing to win the match against Alaves in La Liga here on Sunday.

"We are angry, and angry because we wanted the three points. We are failing a lot in front of the goal, I am the first. We have had many chances, but we have only scored one," Goal.com quoted Griezmann as saying.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Gets a Yellow Card After Kicking the Ball at Referee During Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020, Fans Bash Referee For Not Giving a ‘Deserving’ Red Card (Watch Video).

Barcelona was restricted to a 1-1 draw by Alaves. Alaves took the lead in the match after Luis Rioja scored a goal in the 31st minute of the clash. However, Barcelona managed to level the scores with the help of Griezmann's second-half strike.

Griezmann admitted that his side has to work to improve their performance.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Gets Brutally Trolled After He Fails to Score From a Free Kick During Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020.

"We have to work to improve. The team needs my goals and I try to improve on that," he said.

Barcelona have so far played six matches in the ongoing season of the La Liga and won just two of them. Sitting on the 12th spot on the points table, the team will now take on Real Betis in the league on November 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)