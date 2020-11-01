Lionel Messi was in the news for the wrong reasons last night during Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 fixture. Messi first missed out on a free kick during the match and then he was seen kicking the ball at the referee during the play. As a result, the referee got out a yellow card from his pocket and this was another reason for the fans to get annoyed. Now, this did not go down well with the fans as they thought that Messi deserved a red card. A few players even reminisced when Cristiano Ronaldo was given a red card for appearing to touch Jeison Murillo’s hair during the Champions League 2020 tie against Valencia. Lionel Messi Gets Brutally Trolled After He Fails to Score From a Free Kick During Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020.

This was CR7’s first outing to Spain after he left Real Madrid. Back then CR7 was in tears for being given a red card and missed on a few games for just touching Murillo’s hair and Messi on the hand, Messi escaped a red card despite attacking the referee.  Angry fans posted tweets on social media and they slammed the six-time Ballon d'Or winner for the kind of behaviour. Check out the video and the tweets below:

Lionel Messi was trolled mercilessly by the fans for missing out on a free-kick during the game. Out of the last 45 attempts at free-kick, only one of them was converted into a penalty. The match ended with 1-1 draw.

