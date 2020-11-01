Lionel Messi was in the news for the wrong reasons last night during Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 fixture. Messi first missed out on a free kick during the match and then he was seen kicking the ball at the referee during the play. As a result, the referee got out a yellow card from his pocket and this was another reason for the fans to get annoyed. Now, this did not go down well with the fans as they thought that Messi deserved a red card. A few players even reminisced when Cristiano Ronaldo was given a red card for appearing to touch Jeison Murillo’s hair during the Champions League 2020 tie against Valencia. Lionel Messi Gets Brutally Trolled After He Fails to Score From a Free Kick During Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020.

This was CR7’s first outing to Spain after he left Real Madrid. Back then CR7 was in tears for being given a red card and missed on a few games for just touching Murillo’s hair and Messi on the hand, Messi escaped a red card despite attacking the referee. Angry fans posted tweets on social media and they slammed the six-time Ballon d'Or winner for the kind of behaviour. Check out the video and the tweets below:

Messi is the most protected player in Football history Ronaldo is getting red carded and a 5 match ban for this pic.twitter.com/R7dsiUXq4c — Bumpy (@bumpyutd) October 31, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo got a straight RED CARD for barely touching a player’s hair and also a 5 match ban for touching the referee. Lionel Messi kicks the ball at the referee and only gets a yellow. The double standards. Messi is so protected. pic.twitter.com/c0IhJGZ4sW — Juventus Worldwide (@Juveuniverse) November 1, 2020

Messi is kinda protected tbh. Rn not inform everyone will go at him and we know he is coming back stronger. #Messi, He cannot lead from the front Barca fans should understand that by now. He played his part in the game, he cannot do what suarez would've done. https://t.co/VMMggF0fRn — MV (@bruhwemadeit) November 1, 2020

Ronaldo get direct RED card for literally touching player's hair and banned from 5 matches for touching refree. Messi just get away with Yellow card for kicking the ball to ref. It really sucks. — Sarki_ll. (@MSinfos) October 31, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo got a straight red card for these offenses 1 attracted a 5 match ban, the other attracted a 3 match ban! But Messi shoved the referee, in their game against Alaves this evening... Guess what? He got away with just a yellow card! "Most Protected Player?" Smh pic.twitter.com/B91YxK7eS2 — Tesha P (ArsenalBae) (@TeshaP05) October 31, 2020

Lionel Messi was trolled mercilessly by the fans for missing out on a free-kick during the game. Out of the last 45 attempts at free-kick, only one of them was converted into a penalty. The match ended with 1-1 draw.

