Vari [Greece], July 6 (ANI): India's Animesh Kujur registered a national record to his name in the men's 100m as he clocked 10.18 seconds to win Final B at the Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meeting 2025 athletics here on Saturday.

Competing at the Municipal Stadium of Vari K Baglatzis on Saturday, Animesh Kujur finished ahead of Greek runner Sotirios Garagganis (10.23) and Finland's Samuli Samuelsson (10.28) in Final B.

Overall, Animesh Kujur finished third behind South Africa's Benjamin Richardson (10.01) and Oman's Ali Anwar Al-Balushi (10.12), as per Olympics.com.

The 22-year-old Animesh Kujur's timing in Vari shaved 0.02 seconds off the previous national record - Gurindervir Singh's 10.20 from the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru logged back in March. It was also 0.9 seconds better than his previous personal best in the 100m - 10.27s.

Animesh Kujur already holds the men's 200m Indian national record of 20.32 seconds, which earned him a bronze medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, the Republic of Korea, earlier this year.

The Odisha-born runner was also a part of the national record-setting Indian men's 4x100m quartet, alongside Gurindervir, Manikanta Hoblidhar and Amlan Borgohain, at the National Relay Carnival 2025. They clocked 38.69 in Chandigarh.

In the 100m men's Final A, Indian athlete Lalu Bhoi finished fourth with a wind-assisted 10.42, followed by Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati with 10.47.

Animesh Kujur also ran in the men's 200m race in Greece and logged a modest 20.73 to finish seventh. Manikanta Hoblidhar crossed the finish line in 21.28 to finish in 11th position.

Animesh Kujur, Lalu Bhoi, Jayaram Dondapati and Gurindervir Singh also teamed up for the men's 4x100m relay event in Greece and clocked 39.99 seconds to finish behind Turkiye, according to Olympics.com.

Moumita Mondal, meanwhile, logged a new personal best of 13.24 to win the women's 100m hurdles event at the Vari meet. Jyothi Yarraji holds the national record in the event with a time of 12.78. (ANI)

