    Cricket Rahul Patra| Jul 06, 2025 02:16 PM IST
    This Day, That Year: Rohit Sharma Slams His Fifth Century in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2019, Becoming First Player To Achieve Feat in Single WC Edition
    Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Star Sports)

    Just six years back, on this day of July 6, 2019, Rohit Sharma created history by becoming the first-ever batsman, to score five centuries in a single tournament. The Hitman scored five centuries in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2019, scoring a century each against South Africa, Pakistan, England, England, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. His record-breaking fifth ton in a single World Cup came against neighbours Sri Lanka on July 6, 2019. Rohit Sharma Reflects on India–Pakistan Cricket Rivalry, Says ‘Nothing Compares to It’ (Watch Video).

    Rohit Sharma's fifth century in the tournament, coming against Sri Lanka was a 103-runs knock of 94 balls. The Hitman's fierce and marvelous batting started from the Men in Blue's campaign opener against South Africa. Against the Proteas, he slammed 122 not out of 144 balls. Next, facing the arch-rivals Pakistan, Rohit Sharma hit his highest score in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, scoring 140 off just 113. His third one came against England national cricket team, where he hit 102 off 109 balls. The fourth one was a cake-walk against Bangladesh, where he hammered 104 off just 92 balls. 'India Jaan Chuka Hai': Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Cryptic Remark on Rumours About Him Dating RJ Mahvash on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

    All Centuries Scored By Rohit Sharma in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

    Match No. Opponent Date Venue Score Balls
    1 South Africa June 5, 2019 The Rose Bowl, Southampton 122* 144
    2 Pakistan June 16, 2019 Old Trafford, Manchester 140 113
    3 England June 30, 2019 Edgbaston, Birmingham 102 109
    4 Bangladesh July 2, 2019 Edgbaston, Birmingham 104 92
    5 Sri Lanka July 6, 2019 Headingley, Leeds 103 94

    Rohit Sharma went on to play nine matches in the entire ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, being the highest run-scorer of the event, scoring a total of 638 runs, which consisted of the five centuries mentioned above and a half-century. India national cricket team had an unfortunate end to their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 dreams, but Rohit Sharma was class apart in the prestigious event, and perhaps it is for these knocks in ICC events, he was later handed the leadership responsibility.

