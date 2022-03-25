New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) World championships silver medallist Anshu Malik and bronze winner Sarita Mor will lead a 10-member Indian women's wrestling team at the Asian Championships to be held in Ulaanbatar, Mongolia next month.

While Anshu, a silver medallist in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, will represent in her pet 57kg category, Sarita will be take part in the 59kg section.

Sarita is a bronze medallist in her category at the 2021 World Championships.

The team was picked after the selections trials held at the SAI Training Centre in Lucknow on Friday.

In the other high-profile bout in the trials, Manisha defeated Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik 1-5 to seal her place in the 62kg category.

Reigning Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, surprisingly, didn't turn up for the trials.

Other women grapplers to book their places in the Asian Championships-bound squad are Manisha (50kg), Swati Shinde (53kg), Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Radhika (65kg), Sonika Hooda (68kg), Nikki (72kg) and Sudesh (76kg).

The Asian Championships will be held from April 19 to 24.

