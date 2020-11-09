Barcelona [Spain], November 9 (ANI): Barcelona's Ansu Fati is all set to be out of action for around four months after undergoing knee surgery, the club confirmed on Monday.

"The first team player Ansu Fati has been operated on successfully by Dr. Ramon Cugat for the injury to the internal meniscus of his left knee under the supervision of the Club's medical staff. The player will be out for approximately four months," the club said in a statement.

Fati sustained the injury during the team's La Liga match against Real Betis on Saturday. The player played for 45 minutes in the match and was then substituted.

Barcelona had registered a 5-2 win in the match. Lionel Messi, who replaced Fati, had scored two goals in the match to cruise Barcelona to an impressive win. (ANI)

