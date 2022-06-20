Madrid [Spain], June 20 (ANI): Antonio Rudiger on Monday has been unveiled as a new Real Madrid player. The event took place at Real Madrid City, getting underway with a video of the player's best moments.

Prior to the presentation event, Antonio Rudiger signed his new four-year contract with Los Blancos in the meeting rooms at Real Madrid City, accompanied by club president Florentino Perez.

Having signed the deal, the German centre-back was given a watch, a replica of the Santiago Bernabeu and a jersey printed with his name and the number 22.

Rudiger has inherited his jersey from Isco, with the four-time Champions League winner leaving as a free agent this summer.

"This is a very special day for my family and for me. I'd like to thank my parents because without them, I never would have got here. They have always supported me and that's been hugely important throughout my life. I'd also like to thank the president for giving me the chance to play for this great club. I can promise you that I'll give my all for this club to win every possible trophy. Hala Madrid y nada mas!" the defender said during the presentation.

The German defender checks in from Chelsea, where he played a key role in the London club's 2020/21 Champions League triumph. He was a pivotal member of the London side's squad that lifted the Champions League, the Europa League, the Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup. He has also featured in the Champions League Team of the Season in both of the last two seasons.

A very commanding physical presence (measuring at 1.90m), Rudiger boasts experience in England, Germany and Italy. Last season saw him beat his appearances and goals record as he featured 54 times and netted five goals in Chelsea colours.

He made his Bundesliga bow at the tender age of 18 for Stuttgart, before moving on to Roma in 2015. In 2017, he made the switch to Chelsea, where he was a mainstay in the team's defence during a five-season stay. He is also a regular fixture in the Germany squad and earned his 50th cap in March. He was part of the 2017 Confederations Cup-winning squad. (ANI)

