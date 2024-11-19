Shenzhen, Nov 19 (PTI) India's Anupama Upadhyaya recorded a stunning three-game win over world number 15 American Beiwen Zhang to progress to the women's singles second round at the China Masters Super 750 tournament here on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old from Almora, ranked world number 50, showed great composure to outsmart Zhang 21-17 8-21 22-20 in a 48-minute contest. It was her first second round appearance in a BWF Super 750 world tour event.

Anupama, who had won titles in Kazakhstan International challenge and Polish Open early in the year, will face Japan's Natsuki Nidaira in the next round.

India's B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy also advanced to the mixed doubles second round but it was another heartbreaking defeat for Priyanshu Rajawat, who lost in the men's singles opening round.

Sumeeth and Sikki, the husband-wife duo, fought past the American pair of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai in a tense 63-minute encounter, winning 23-21, 17-21, 21-17.

The Indian duo will now take on the top-seeded Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the next round.

However, the day proved disappointing for Rajawat and Aakarshi Kashyap.

World No. 34 Rajawat put up a valiant fight but ultimately went down 24-22, 13-21, 18-21 to World No. 32 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in a gruelling three-game contest.

This marks Rajawat's third consecutive loss to Wardoyo, having previously fallen to the Indonesian at this year's All England Championships and 2023 Indonesia Masters.

Rajawat made a strong start by winning the first game and even led 12-8 in the decider. But Wardoyo clawed his way back, levelling the score at 17-17 and 18-18.

Fate then seemed to favour the Indonesian, as his smash clipped the net, giving Wardoyo a critical lead. Rajawat's challenge ended when he misfired a crucial push at the net, handing the match to his opponent.

In women's singles, Kashyap was no match for the 2022 World junior champion and current world number 14 Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan, losing 10-21 18-21.

Anupama's display of grit and determination

Anupama, the youngest national champion in 2023, showcased incredible resilience as she fought back from a mid-game slump to overcome a tough challenge from her highly-rated opponent, sealing a well-deserved victory.

The former Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) trainee, who now trains under Korean coach Park Tae Sang at the Badminton Association of India's National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, started with a blazing performance in the opening game.

She quickly surged ahead, taking an impressive 11-3 lead in no time. Zhang, 34, however, mounted a strong comeback, closing the gap to 12-20.

The Chinese shuttler then won five consecutive points, nearly tipping the balance in her favour. But Anupama, showing remarkable composure, won the crucial final point with a stroke of fortune — a lucky net chord — to secure the opening game.

Zhang gained momentum in the second game, storming to a commanding 17-3 lead and pulling herself back into the contest. But Anupama's resilience was on full display as she fought back in the decider.

Zhang led 7-5 in the third game, but the Indian star gradually gained control, taking an 11-8 lead at the mid-game break.

Though a few unforced errors allowed Zhang to draw level at 20-20, Anupama's unwavering focus saw her through. Zhang faltered at the front court, handing Anupama the match and confirming her victory.

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their respective campaign on Wednesday.

