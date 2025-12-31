New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

London [UK], December 31 (ANI): Arsenal moved five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a devastating second-half performance that saw them dismantle Aston Villa 4-1 at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, as per the Premier League website.

The visitors looked well placed to challenge for a club-record 12th consecutive win in all competitions after a promising first half, but Mikel Arteta's side emerged from the interval transformed, scoring four goals before a late consolation from Ollie Watkins.

Also Read | NBA 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Basketball Match Live Telecast with Timing in IST.

Villa threatened early, with Watkins sweeping a chance wide after Arsenal surrendered possession, while Morgan Rogers and Ezri Konsa caused problems on the counter. Arsenal, meanwhile, went close through Viktor Gyokeres, who twice headed narrowly off target.

The match turned decisively three minutes after the restart. Gabriel Magalhaes took advantage of hesitant goalkeeping from Emiliano Martinez to power home Bukayo Saka's corner and give Arsenal the lead.

Also Read | NBA 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Basketball Match Live Telecast with Timing in IST.

The Gunners doubled their advantage in the 52nd minute when Martin Odegaard intercepted possession and released Martin Zubimendi, who found the bottom-right corner with the outside of his boot.

In the 69th minute, Leandro Trossard scored with a curling first-time shot. While, the goal was checked by VAR, it was allowed to stand.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus capped a dominant display just 55 seconds after coming off the bench, bending a fine effort into the corner in the 78th minute to make it 4-0 and score his first Premier League goal since New Year's Day 2025, which came against Brentford.

Villa scored a late goal in stoppage time when Watkins tapped in after hitting the post earlier, but it did not change the result, and Arsenal fans still celebrated.

Despite missing Declan Rice, Arsenal's intensity and pressing after half-time overwhelmed Unai Emery's side.

Second-placed Manchester City could close the gap to two points when they face Sunderland on January 2, while Arsenal begin the new year with a trip to AFC Bournemouth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)