London, Apr 3 (AP) Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is expected to miss the rest of the season after a hamstring injury.

The Brazil international requires surgery after going down on Tuesday in the Premier League win against Fulham.

“Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season,” the club said in a statement on Thursday. “Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Gabriel's injury is the latest blow to Arsenal in a season which has seen key players such as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz ruled out for long periods.

Havertz was out for the remainder of season also due to a hamstring injury.

Saka returned to action after more than four months out only on Tuesday.

Arsenal is 12 points behind league leader Liverpool with eight rounds left. (AP)

