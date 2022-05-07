London [UK], May 7 (ANI): Arsenal FC's head coach Mikel Arteta has signed a two-year contract extension with the Premier League club on Friday.

The new contract extension means the Spaniard will be at Emirates Stadium at least until the end of season 2024/25.

Also Read | SRH vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 54.

"I'm excited, grateful and really, really happy today," Mikel said, after signing the extension, in a statement.

"When I spoke to Josh he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he's said, and that Stan has said when I've been together with both of them, they've always delivered."

Also Read | Ben Stokes Slams 17 Sixes To Break County Record for Most Maximums.

"We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level," he added.

Jonas Eidevall has also put pen to paper on a new deal after an impressive first season in London, in which he has taken the Women's Super League title challenge all the way to the final weekend.

Jonas, who joined the north-London club from the Swedish side Rosengard last summer, has signed a contract to the end of the 2023/24 season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)