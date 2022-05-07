Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 54. With things heating up and race tightening for the IPL 2022 playoffs both the teams will be looking to collect the two important points on offer. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you SRH vs RCB head-to-head, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in this season. In the earlier fixture, SRH defeated RCB by nine wickets after bundling them out for just 68 runs. However, SRH come into the game now with three back to back defeats and do not as strong favourites. As far as IPL 2022 points table is concerned, RCB have 12 points from 11 games while SRH have 10 points from as many matches.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have contested in 21 matches thus far. SRH leads the head-to-head record with 12 wins against RCB's eight wins.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 54 Key Players

Rahul Tripathi and Umran Malik will be the key players from the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp to watch out for. In Royal Challengers Bangalore camp, all eyes will be on Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 54 Mini Battles

In the SRH vs RCB game, expect Umran Malik vs Virat Kohli battle to spice things up. Also, Mohammed Siraj vs Kane Williamson match up will be interesting to follow.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 54 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (SRH vs RCB) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 08, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 54 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live on Star Sports channels. The SRH vs RCB match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the SRH vs RCB live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 54 Likely Playing XIs

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

RCB Predicted Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

