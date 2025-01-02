London, Jan 2 (AP) Arsenal is back into second place in the Premier League and in no rush to add players in the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta's team beat Brentford 3-1 on Wednesday to leapfrog Nottingham Forest and close the gap on league leader Liverpool to six points.

“If there's an opportunity, we'll look at it,” Arteta said of the January window. “I really like my players. I really value what we have, because it's a lot of quality and a lot of commitment from all of them.”

That includes 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, who got his first Premier League start in place of the injured Bukayo Saka. The teenager was involved in second-half goals by Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli.

Bryan Mbeumo put the home team ahead in the 13th minute at Gtech Community Stadium, but Gabriel Jesus made it 1-1 just before the half-hour mark — his sixth goal in the past four games.

Merino scored in the 50th minute and Martinelli added a third three minutes later.

It was Arsenal's second straight win without Saka, who is likely to be sidelined until at least March. The England winger tore his right hamstring in a 5-1 win over Crystal Palace on Dec. 21.

Arsenal extended its unbeaten streak to 12 games in all competitions.

Liverpool has a game in hand on the Gunners, who play at Brighton on Saturday. Liverpool hosts Manchester United on Sunday.

Brentford remained in 12th place and has lost three of its past four Premier League matches.

HAVERTZ SENT HOME WITH ILLNESS

Several Arsenal players were dealing with a virus before and during the game, Arteta said.

Kai Havertz was sent home, and Declan Rice only entered the game as a substitute in the 78th minute.

“These things happen. There are always things thrown at you, infections, viruses, so I try to delay the lineup as late as possible because you can get up in the morning and unfortunately have a surprise like this,” the manager said. (AP)

