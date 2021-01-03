West Bromwich [UK], January 3 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is "really pleased" with the club's "convincing" 4-0 win over West Brom in the Premier League here on Sunday.

After witnessing a poor run in the Premier League, Arsenal made an enthralling comeback as they are now on a three-match winning streak.

"It's always tough to win away from home and the way we've done it was in a really convincing way, especially in this difficult weather but I'm really pleased. It's three in a row now in the last week and we talked about the importance of this week for us and to be able to win all three of them is really important," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

The Gunners started the match strongly and took the lead through Kieran Tierney's fine solo goal before Bukayo Saka doubled the lead in the 28th minute.

Alexandre Lacazette then pounced on a loose ball on the hour mark to score for the third match in succession, before converting Tierney's cross to double his tally four minutes later.

With this victory, Arsenal move up to 11th place on the Premier League standings with 23 points.

Arteta further stated: "I hope so. The energy and the convincing momentum that you get from everybody that is involved is much more positive. I wasn't that concerned with the performances. We lost games where I felt we were really unlucky and most of them it was our own fault because we made some errors and we lacked some discipline in certain moments. But obviously you need to win football matches and now this brings a different momentum, energy and as well the players get the handbrake off and you can see that they are more free to play." (ANI)

