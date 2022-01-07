Sydney [Australia], January 7 (ANI): Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland got among the wickets to give Australia an upper hand in the morning session on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

At the lunch break, England's score read 36/4-- still trailing by 380 runs. Ben Stokes (0) is currently at the crease.

Resuming Day 3 at 13/0, overnight batters Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley added nine more runs before Hameed (6) was clean bowled by Mitchell Starc. This brought Dawid Malan to the middle.

Crawley and Malan added 14 runs for the second wicket, but right on the cusp of lunch break, Boland dismissed Crawley (18), reducing England to 36/2 in the 17th over.

Soon after, England skipper Joe Root (0) played far away from his body off the bowling of Boland and he ended up handing a simple catch to Steve Smith at second slip, and this reduced England to 36/3 in the 21st over. The lack of runs brought about Dawid Malan's (3) dismissal and this reduced England to 36/4.

On Thursday, Australia had declared their first innings at 416/8 with Usman Khawaja top-scoring as he played a knock of 137. For England, Stuart Broad returned with five wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia 416/8d; England 36/4 (Zak Crawley 18, Haseeb Hameed 6; Scott Boland 2-0). (ANI)

