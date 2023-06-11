New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi clinched the women's and men's singles titles respectively with contrasting victories at the Maldives International Challenge in Male.

Third seed Ashmita came from a game down to eke out a 19-21, 21-17, 21-11 win over compatriot Tasnim Mir in an all-Indian women's final on Saturday.

Also Read | Rain Likely to Disturb Proceedings on Crucial Day 5 of India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final at The Oval.

This is the Assam shuttler's third BWF International Challenge victory having previously won the Tata Open India International and Dubai International. In the men's singles, unseeded Ravi got the better of Malaysia's seventh seed Soong Joo Ven in straight games 21-19, 21-18.

Top-seeded women's doubles duo of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam finished runners up after going down to Thailand's Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong 22-24,15-21. PTI

Also Read | India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 5 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Test Match on TV.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)