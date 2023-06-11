It is down to the last day of the World Test Championship final and although Australia is in the driver’s seat, the Indian fans have not called it a contest yet with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on the pitch. India needed a mammoth 444 runs for victory and they are currently 164/3 but scoring at an impressive run rate. The controversial dismissal of Shubman Gill was the talk of the town on Day 4 and the Indian team felt hard done by. The opening two hours is crucial for India, with both batsmen needing to get their eye in again. If Australia can pick up a wicket or two in this phase, the match should be wrapped up rather quickly. Australia versus India Day 5 will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 3:00 pm IST. London Weather and Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave On Day 5 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final at The Oval Stadium.

Virat Kohli is the game’s ultimate chase master and he has looked sharp so far in his innings of 44. He has always enjoyed batting with Ajinkya Rahane and the pair complement each other well. The duo will be looking to score freely in order to put the opposition under duress. With Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur still, to come, India will hope their best batsmen can drag the contest till tea.

Nathan Lyon on the last day track can be Australia's main weapon with his ability to extract turn and bounce. He already has a wicket to his name, but his main challenge will be to stop India from scoring runs from his end. Pat Cummins has been expensive, but we all know how dangerous he can be when the old ball starts to reverse swing.

India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 5 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch live telecast of India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 5 on Star Sports. So fans can watch IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports Channel will provide the free live telecast of the IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final as well. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only for DD FreeDish users.

India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 5 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports has the rights for live telecasting of India vs Australia, WTC 2023 Final Day 5, the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can watch live streaming of the ICC WTC 2023 final on Hotstar's mobile app and website. Australia will need to be patient here with wickets certain to fall. Expect them to clinch a victory by the end of the second session.

