Kolkata, May 17 (PTI) Ashok Hall and South Point High School stole the limelight on the final day of the 50th All India Invitation Schools Regatta, clinching two gold medals each and emerging overall champions in the girls and boys categories respectively at the Lake Club here on Saturday.

For South Point, Sanskar Chandra and Devansh Chakraborty delivered standout performances, winning both the junior boys' double scull and coxed fours events.

Also Read | Why Fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru are Wearing Virat Kohli’s Test Jersey During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

In the girls' section, Ashok Hall's Ritsika Das and Sriya Laha impressed with a double gold, triumphing in the senior girls' double scull and coxed fours.

Final Results:

Also Read | What Happens If RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru?.

Junior Girls Double Scull: Ballygunge Siksha Sadan bt Delhi Public School

Junior Boys Double Scull: South Point bt Jagadamba High School

Senior Girls Double Scull: Ashok Hall bt South Point

Senior Boys Double Scull: Lake Point bt Khalsa High

Junior Girls Coxed Fours: Delhi Public School bt Ballygunge Siksha Sadan

Junior Boys Coxed Fours: South Point bt Future Hope

Senior Girls Coxed Fours: Ashok Hall bt Modern High School

Senior Boys Coxed Fours: Khalsa High bt La Martiniere for Boys'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)