Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 23 (ANI): Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scripted a massive record as he became the first India player to pick up 100 Test wickets against England.

On Day 1 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, Ashwin bagged the wicket of Jonny Bairstow to become the first Indian player to reach the landmark milestone.

The English wicketkeeper batter was originally deemed not out, but India decided to challenge the on-field decision which was overturned in the favour of the hosts.

Ashwin has now claimed hundred-plus wickets against two teams - Australia (114) and England. The 37-year-old also has 1085 Test runs against the Three Lions in Test cricket. He is now just the fourth player in the history of cricket to have 100 wickets and 1000 runs against England after the likes of Gary Sobers (West Indies), Monty Noble (Australia) and George Giffen (Australia).

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah congratulated Ashwin on the historic feat and called him one of the greatest spinners in the history of cricket.

"Setting new records yet again, @ashwinravi99 (Ashwin) has made history by becoming the first Indian to take 100 test wickets against England. His outstanding performance further cements his status as one of the greatest spin bowlers in cricket history. His extraordinary feat underscores his talent, and dedication to the sport. Congratulations," Shah wrote on X.

Ashwin ended the day with figures of 1/83 as Joe Root's 31st Test ton brought the game back to balance after India managed to race away in the first session of Day 1.

At the end of the day's play, England posted a score of 302/7 with Root and Ollie Robinson unbeaten with scores of 106(226) and 31(60) respectively.

Root's composure was on full display while making his first appearance of the tour, Robinson caught the eye of the spectators with a six and a four during the final overs of the day's play. (ANI)

