New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian women's doubles pair, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, jumped four places to reach world number 28 in the latest BWF rankings.

Ashwini, 36, and her 20-year-old partner Tanisha, who started playing together only in January this year, finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament in Lucknow on Sunday.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Auction: WPL Auctioneer Mallika Sagar to Replace Hugh Edmeades for December 19 Indian Premier League Bidding Event: Report.

The duo earlier won the Nates International Challenge and Abu Dhabi Masters Super 100.

Priyanshu Rajawat, who had reached the semi-finals in men's singles, also gained a place to break into the top-30.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Birthday Special: Reliving Career Highlights of Indian Cricket Team’s ‘Gabbar’ As he Turns 38.

All other Indian singles players stayed static with HS Prannoy (8) remaining the top ranked shuttler from the country, followed by PV SIndhu (12), Lakshya Sen (17) and Kidambi Srikanth (24).

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty occupied the world number 2 spot, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stayed at 19th position.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)