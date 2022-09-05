Dubai [UAE], September 5 (ANI): After Pakistan clinched a thrilling match against India in the ongoing Asia Cup, Pakistan batter Mohammad Nawaz hopes that the team will continue to play as they performed in the Super Four stage against their arch-rival.

A superb fifty by Mohammed Rizwan and a cameo by Mohammad Nawaz powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win in a last-ball thriller Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Also Read | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Stat Highlights: Mohammad Rizwan Shines As Pakistan Register Five-Wicket Win in Super 4 Encounter.

It was an exciting day of cricketing action for the fans as they got their money's worth. Rizwan's brilliant 71 off 51 balls proved to be the difference between both sides.

Speaking about the boost of confidence the Pakistan team received after they clinched a thrilling win over India, Nawaz said in a post-match press conference, "As a player, it is good for us. The first match we played both were close and neck to neck. I hope we all play like this only."

Also Read | Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for AUS vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Match in Queensland.

"Babar Azam No Doubt is the backbone of our team. I think whenever the opportunity comes to perform well the players should grab it. The skipper and the team management must have taken the decision to send me to bat at No.4. All I was told was that if the left-handed batter got out, then you have to go out for batting. My strategy was to execute my plan while playing basic," said the batter.

Chasing a target of 182, Pakistan got off to a shaky start after skipper Babar Azam (14) was dismissed in the fourth over of the innings by Ravi Bishnoi. Fakhar Zaman too failed to deliver big innings as he was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 15 by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz then stitched a vital partnership, gathering 84 runs for the third wicket. Both Rizwan and Nawaz (41) were dispatched in quick sequence by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, respectively. With Pakistan needing 26 off the last two overs, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar conceded 19 runs in the penultimate over as India lost the match by five wickets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)