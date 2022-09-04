The first ODI of the three-match series between Australia (AUS) and New Zealand (NZ) is scheduled on 6 September (Tuesday) at Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, Queensland Australia. The match will begin at 09:50 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction AUS vs NZ first ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Australia's ODI Series Against New Zealand Will Kick-start Minor Tweaks in the Side for 2023 World Cup: Andrew McDonald.

Australia is all set to host New Zealand for three-match ODI series. All the matches will be played at Cairns Queensland. Australia won an ODI series pretty recently against Zimbabwe. However, in the last ODI Zimbabwe created history by beating the Aussies stunningly for the first time on their soil. Australia will be taken aback by the loss and wouldn't want to carry such form into the bigger contest against New Zealand. On the hand, Kiwis will head into the tour to Australia with a series win against West Indies in last month backing them.

AUS vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Tom Latham (NZ) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

AUS vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Steve Smith (AUS), Kane Williamson (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ), David Warner (AUS) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

AUS vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mitchell Santner (NZ), Glenn Maxwell (AUS) could be our all-rounders

AUS vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Tim Southee (NZ), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS) could form the bowling attack

AUS vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tom Latham (NZ), Steve Smith (AUS), Kane Williamson (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ), David Warner (AUS), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Tim Southee (NZ), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS).

David Warner (AUS) could be named as the captain of your AUS vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Glenn Maxwell (AUS) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

