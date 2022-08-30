Sharjah, Aug 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Innings:

Also Read | Premier League 2022-23: Bournemouth Sack Scott Parker as Head Coach Days After Humiliating 9-0 Loss Against Liverpool.

Mohammad Naim b Mujeeb 6

Anamul Haque lbw b Mujeeb 5

Also Read | AFG 7/0 in 2 Overs I BAN vs AFG Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai Make Decent Start.

Shakib Al Hasan b Mujeeb 11

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Rashid 1

Afif Hossain lbw b Rashid 12

Mahmudullah c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid 25

Mosaddek Hossain not out 48

Mahedi Hasan run out 14

Mohammad Saifuddin not out 0

Extras: (LB-3 W-2) 5

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 127

Fall of wickets: 1/7 2/13 3/24 4/28 5/53 6/89 7/127

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-25-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-16-3, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-31-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-22-3, Mohammad Nabi 3-0-23-0, Azmatullah Omarzai 1-0-7-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)