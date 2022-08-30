Sharjah, Aug 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan here on Tuesday.
Bangladesh Innings:
Also Read | Premier League 2022-23: Bournemouth Sack Scott Parker as Head Coach Days After Humiliating 9-0 Loss Against Liverpool.
Mohammad Naim b Mujeeb 6
Anamul Haque lbw b Mujeeb 5
Also Read | AFG 7/0 in 2 Overs I BAN vs AFG Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai Make Decent Start.
Shakib Al Hasan b Mujeeb 11
Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Rashid 1
Afif Hossain lbw b Rashid 12
Mahmudullah c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid 25
Mosaddek Hossain not out 48
Mahedi Hasan run out 14
Mohammad Saifuddin not out 0
Extras: (LB-3 W-2) 5
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 127
Fall of wickets: 1/7 2/13 3/24 4/28 5/53 6/89 7/127
Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-25-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-16-3, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-31-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-22-3, Mohammad Nabi 3-0-23-0, Azmatullah Omarzai 1-0-7-0. More
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)