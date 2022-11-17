Daegu [South Korea], November 17 (ANI): Indian pistol shooters clinched all four gold medals up for grabs for the second day running at the ongoing Asian Airgun Championships in Daegu on Wednesday.

Tokyo Olympian Manu Baker clinched a narrow 17-15 win over Eesha Singh in the junior women's 10 m air pistol event while 18-year old Rhythm Sangwan defeated Palak by 16-8 to win gold in the senior women's 10 m air pistol event.

Indian men's senior and junior 10 m air pistol teams also won golds in their respective events later during the day. The senior team consisting of Shiva Narwal, Naveen and Vijayveer Sidhu produced an upset defeating a strong South Korean team 16-14. The South Korean team had 2018 world champions Lee Daemyung and Park Daehun along with Mok Jin Mun.

The junior team of Sagar Dangi, Samrat Rana and Varun Tomar downed Uzbekistan's Mukhammad Kamalov, Nuriddin Nuriddinov and Ilkhombek Obidjonov 16-2 in the day's final event.

With four gold medals and one silver each by Esha Singh and Palak, the Indian shooting contingent leads the Asian Airgun Championship table with 34 medals, out of which 22 are gold, eight silver and four bronze.

This championship has a competition for juniors, youth and seniors in air rifle and air pistol categories. It will conclude on November 18. (ANI)

