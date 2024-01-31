New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Jay Shah was reappointed as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) unanimously extended by one year at its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

Jay Shah's extension was proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva for the second time and the nomination was unanimously backed by all the members of the ACC. Shah had taken over the reins of the ACC in January 2021 from Nazmul Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) making him the youngest administrator to be re-appointed as the ACC President.

Under Shah's visionary leadership, the ACC has achieved significant progress in promoting and developing cricket across the Asian region. Notably, the ACC successfully organized the Asia Cup in T20 format in 2022 and ODI format in 2023, showcasing Asia's capability to host premier cricket events.

"Jay has played a pivotal role in steering the ACC towards significant progress in promoting and developing cricket across the Asian region." Under Shah's guidance, the ACC has been instrumental in unearthing and promoting new talent in cricketing powerhouses like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka," the SLC President Shammi Silva said.

The ACC board also acknowledged Shah's proven track record in enhancing financial stability through strategic commercial and broadcast deals. Shah's commitment to channelizing these financial resources to grassroots levels, thereby uplifting associate members within the ACC.

Silva expressed his satisfaction with the unanimous support received for the proposal during the ACC Board meeting.

Pankaj Khimji, Chairman of Oman Cricket and Vice President of the ACC extended his congratulations on the well-deserved term of Jay Shah.

"I've worked closely with Jay Shah for a considerable time and know firsthand of his passion and enthusiasm towards administration. He is a young and dynamic leader with a clear vision and roadmap. Not only has he managed to foster a collaborative spirit among the Member Boards but has significantly enhanced the financial and commercial standing of the ACC. Today, stakeholders see value in investing in tournaments that the ACC conducts, and I credit him for this major transformation, which will further fuel the growth of the game in the region. I look forward to working closely with him on taking ACC to the next level," Khimji stated.

Nazmul Hassan, the President of the BCB and Executive Board Member of the ACC, welcomed the reappointment of Shah.

"I congratulate Jay Shah and all the members of the ACC for unanimously voting to extend his term. Under Shah, the ACC has scaled new heights, and he has been instrumental in developing and strengthening grassroots cricket. The Asia Cup is now the most sought-after continental tournament in world cricket and also the most-anticipated, and Shah deserves appreciation for elevating this tournament to the level it deserves. I am fully confident that cricket in Asia will continue to prosper, and we will work closely with ACC in furthering this endeavour," Hassan said.

Mirwais Ashraf, Chairman of Afghanistan Cricket Board and Executive Board Member of the ACC said, "I congratulate Jay Shah on his reappointment as the ACC President for a third term. His leadership has been a catalyst for the growth and popularity of the sport within the Asian cricketing community. He laid an impetus on providing more exposure to the cricketers from the region and we see that across formats. The Asia Cup is definitely a crowning jewel and it showcases the true competitiveness inherent in Asian teams. His financial prudence ranging from broadcast deals to commercial and sponsorship agreements have made his two previous terms highly impactful and engaging. I assure him full support and I look forward to yet another successful term and an enriching period for ACC under him," said Ashraf.

In addition to hosting flagship events, Shah's tenure has seen the ACC actively promoting cricket in various regions across the continent. Emerging cricketing nations such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and others, have displayed increasing interest, highlighting the ACC's commitment to expanding the cricketing landscape.

Expressing his gratitude, Jay Shah said, "I am grateful to the ACC Board for their continued trust. We must remain committed to ensuring the all-round development of the sport with a special focus on regions where it is still in its infancy. The ACC is committed to nurturing cricket across Asia."

The ACC plays a pivotal role in coordinating various aspects of the sport across the continent, overseeing prestigious tournaments such as the Asia Cup for men and women and the Emerging Teams Cup for women and men. (ANI)

