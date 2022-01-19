Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) COVID-19 breached the Indian women's football team's bio-security bubble here on Wednesday ahead of the AFC Asian Cup with two players testing positive for the virus, forcing the organisers to shift them to a medical facility for isolation.

"Two members of the Indian Women's Senior National Team for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 have tested positive for COVID-19, and are currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted.

"The AIFF prioritises the health and safety of its players, and are following all," the organising federation wrote in another tweet.

One of the players would have featured in the starting XI in the campaign opener against Iran, a source close to the AIFF said.

Hosts India open their campaign in the continental showpiece against Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The tournament assumes significance as the top-five finishers will book a place in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

India are grouped with China, Chinese Taipei and Iran in Group A.

