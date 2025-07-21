Berlin, Jul 21 (PTI) Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan finished fourth courtesy her last attempt in the women's long jump qualification round on an ordinary day for the Indians in the World University Games here on Monday.

The 24-year-old Sojan fouled her first attempt and then jumped 5.97m next. She was languishing at seventh at that time in the Group A qualifications but her last round effort of 6.20m took her to the fourth spot.

Also Read | GT4 European Series 2025: Ajith Kumar Escapes Unhurt After Car Crash During Race in Italy, Tamil Superstar Seen Helping Clear Debris (Watch Video).

China's Xiong Shiqi ended on top with 6.41m effort, while Samantha Dale of Australia was second with 6.38m. Samira Attermeyer (6.22m) of Germany was third.

Sojan, who also won a silver in the Asian Championships in South Korea in May, has a season's best of 6.54m and a personal best of 6.71m.

Also Read | Where to Watch Qatar National Cricket Team vs Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online? Get QAT vs KSA 3rd T20I 2025 Free Live Telecast on TV Details.

Meanwhile, Ruchit Pratapbhai Mori made it to the semifinals of the men's 400m hurdles after finishing third in his heat race with a time of 50.58 seconds.

The opening day of athletics competition saw only two events involving Indians.

It was a mixed day for the Indians in the table tennis arena with the women's doubles pair of Murad A and Vaghela D, and the men's doubles duo of Kotecha T and Wani S winning their respective round of 64 matches. Ayaz Murad and Devarsh Vaghela lost his singles group matches.

In beach volleyball, the Indian women's team of Kanimozhi and Gowshika lost to Latvia in a pool C match.

In fencing, the women's foil team lost to Poland 18-45 in a round of 16 match, while the men's Epee team suffered 33-45 defeat to Poland in a round of 32 match.

In Taekwondo, only Rishita Dang won her bout, defeating Celine Askarjian of Lebanon 2-0.

India lost to Latvia 55-111 in the men's preliminary Group B basketball match.

India had dished out its best performance in the last edition of the Games, winning 26 medals -- 11 gold, 5 silver and 10 bronze -- and had finished seventh in the overall medal tally.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)