Shymkent [Kazakhstan], August 28 (ANI): Indian shooter Gurpreet Singh brought joy to the nation with a double gold medal in the ongoing Asian Shooting Championships in Kazakhstan on Thursday, securing the individual and team titles in the men's 25 m standard pistol competition.

The 37-year-old shooter shot a total of 572 points, with 18 inner tens, toppling Amanpreet Singh, who matched the score but lagged behind with 11 inner tens for a silver medal. China's Su Lianbofan claimed bronze with 570 (15x), completing an Indian-dominated podium, as per Olympics.com.

India's dominance was also prevalent in the team shooting competition, where the trio of Gurpreet, Amanpreet and Harsh Gupta scored 1,709 points combined for a gold medal. South Korea (1,704) fell just short of a gold, while Vietnam (1677) took bronze.

India faced a setback in the men's 50m rifle prone team event as they narrowly missed on the podium with trio of Parikshit Singh Brar, Samarvir Singh and Goldi Gurjar finishing fourth with 1839.6 points combined, just behind Kazakhstan (1841.2).

The table was topped by South Korea with 1854.5 points, with China taking home the silver with 1852.9 points. Brar was India's best performer individually, finishing at seventh spot with 617.1 points.

Now, with these two medals, India's tally in the competition has gone upto 26 medals, 11 gold, seven silver and eight bronze in the senior events. Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker won three bronze medals, one coming in the women's 10 m air pistol.

The Indian senior squad for the championship features 35 members competing for medals across 15 events. A total of 129 Indian shooters are also competing in junior events. The championship will conclude on Friday. (ANI)

