Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Aspect Sports has announced a partnership with Pinkathon, India's largest women's running event, coming on board as the Official Sports Partner in a move aimed at strengthening training pathways and long-term participation in women's running across India.

A key component of the partnership will see Aspect Foundation support 100 young girls in Mumbai and Delhi through structured, year-round running programmes, as per a release from Aspect Sports.

Also Read | East Bengal Wins Inaugural SAFF Women's Club Championship 2025; Fazila Ikwaput’s Brace Helps Moshal Girls Earn Commanding 3-0 Win Over Nepal's APF.

The initiative will focus on regular coaching, fitness assessments, and exposure to competitive and community events, helping create early entry points into organised sport while building a stronger grassroots running pipeline.

For Pinkathon, the association adds a new layer of structure and continuity to its mass-participation model. Aspect Sports will integrate expert-led coaching modules, technology-assisted training tools, and curated fitness sessions into upcoming city editions, beginning with Mumbai, offering participants clearer progression beyond race day.

Also Read | 'Happy for My Thambi Sanju', Ravi Ashwin Reacts To India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Squad.

Extending the focus beyond training and performance, the partnership will also spotlight the role of nutrition and recovery in a runner's journey.

As part of the collaboration, Aspect Hospitality has curated a special Pinkathon Menu, designed with women runners in mind, which was unveiled ahead of race day at Brunch & Cake. The initiative reinforces a holistic approach to running, bringing together fitness, nourishment, and long-term wellbeing as integral elements of the Pinkathon experience.

"Pinkathon has created scale and visibility for women's running in India," said Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, and Owner, Tiigers of Kolkata. "Our focus is on what comes next--introducing training frameworks and tools that help convert participation into long-term sporting pathways."

Aspect Global Ventures operates across sports, wellness, and community development, with a focus on accessibility and performance. Its sports vertical, Aspect Sports, works at the intersection of grassroots sport and innovation, addressing gaps in structured coaching, mentorship, and training systems. Anchored in the theme of "HER," the initiative aims to encourage more women to take up running as a consistent sporting discipline.

Milind Soman, Founder of Pinkathon, said the partnership reflects the growing maturity of women's running in India. "Aspect Sports brings a training and development lens that complements what Pinkathon has built over the years. By strengthening what happens beyond race day, we can help more women stay engaged with running in a way that supports confidence, performance, and long-term wellbeing," he said.

As women's running continues to expand across age groups and cities, the Aspect Sports-Pinkathon partnership positions itself as a step towards building a more structured and sustainable running ecosystem in India. Founded in Mumbai in 2012, Pinkathon has grown into a nationwide women's running platform, engaging over half a million participants across multiple cities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)