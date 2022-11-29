New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The All India Football Federation confirmed Kokrajhar, Assam, as the venue for Group III matches of the upcoming 76th Senior Men's National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy.

The matches for group three of the Santosh Trophy will be played from December 28, 2022, to January 5, 2023, as read in a statement by the All India Football Federation.

Also Read | POR 2-0 URU (FT) | Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Result and Highlights: Bruno Fernandes Helps Portugal Enter Round of 16.

Earlier, three venues were finalised. While Group I will be played in Delhi (December 23, 2022 - December 31, 2022), Group II and V will be played in Kozhikode, Kerala (December 26, 2022 - January 8, 2023) and Bhubaneswar, Odisha (December 24, 2022 - January 1, 2023), respectively. The dates and venues of the other two groups will be released soon.

The Senior National Football Championships will be played in a new format that will see the 36 states fight it out across six groups for a chance to make it to the Final Round. The six group toppers and three best second-placed teams will qualify for the Final Rounds. Railways and Services will get direct entry along with the hosts.

Also Read | #Jethalal Trends on Twitter After Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams 7 Sixes in One Over in Vijay Hazare Trophy Match.

Group III: Goa, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland.

December 28: Arunachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland, Assam vs Goa

December 30: Uttar Pradesh vs Goa, Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu, Assam vs Arunachal Pradesh

January 1: Uttar Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland vs Assam

January 3: Uttar Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu vs Assam, Goa vs Nagaland

January 5: Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland, Tamil Nadu vs Goa (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)