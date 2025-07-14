Real Madrid to continue to be pro-active in the ongoing transfer market ahead of 2025-26 season as they secured the signing of Spanish left back Alvaro Carreras from Benfica. Carreras will put pen to paper on a deal worth six seasons as the Los Blancos has paid the release clause worth €50M. Carreras was trained in the Real Madrid youth academy, where he played between 2017 and 2020 in the cadet and youth categories. Carreras will be presented by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez at Real Madrid City. Previously, the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, will receive Carreras for the signing ceremony. Barcelona Sign Young Swedish Winger Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen.

Real Madrid Announces Signing of Alvaro Carreras From Benfica

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)