Queensland [Australia], October 3 (ANI): Indian cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana has rated her 127-run knock against Australia in the one-off Pink Ball Test as one of the top three on Sunday.

Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a century in a pink-ball Test and on Australian soil on Day 2 of the Test which ended in a draw.

With this draw, both teams will get two points each. The multi-format series after the ODIs and a Test currently stands at Australia 6 - India 4.

Smriti Mandhana was adjudged player of the match for her triple-figure mark. During the post-match presentation, she said: "It's definitely in the top three (asked to rate this hundred). First time playing a day-night Test, really happy that I gave good pace (start) to the team."

"Most nervous night I have ever had - after the first day. Lucky with that no-ball on 80. That sort of cleared my mind after that. To wear whites and go into the field is the top-most thing. The different situation today to bat than the first day and that happens only in Tests."

"To bat with slips, gully is a different feel. We just have three days before the T20s. Rest for a day and get back to business with the T20s coming up," she added.

The Indian opener was clinical throughout as she punished anything too full or too short with a host of impressive drives and pulls. With this famous Test ton, Smriti now has the highest individual score for India Women in Australia in all three formats. The highest individual score in Australia for Team India are as follows; Tests: Smriti Mandhana (127), ODIs: Smriti Mandhana (102), and T20Is: Smriti Mandhana (66). (ANI)

