Dubai [UAE], April 5 (ANI): The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium played host to an electrifying night of bare-knuckle action on April 4th as BKFC 71 delivered a stacked fight card featuring competitors from across the globe. The event marked another successful international expansion for the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship, bringing its unique brand of combat sports to the United Arab Emirates, as per the BKFC 71 Dubai press release.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKSC) Founder and President David Feldman, MMA Legend Conor McGregor, and Co-Founders of the World League of Fighters Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew graced the event.

In the main event, Austin Trout from Texas, USA, successfully defended his BKFC World Welterweight Championship against Carlos Trinidad-Snake from Nebraska, USA, via split decision in a contest that required an extra round. Trinidad-Snake scored an early knockdown in round one, but Trout demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout the fight. After five rounds ended in a draw, the championship bout went to a decisive sixth round where Trout's superior volume proved decisive. Austin Trout landed 93 significant strikes to Trinidad-Snake's 73, earning scores of 58-55 and 57-56 on two judges' cards, while one judge favored Trinidad-Snake 58-55.

The co-main event featured Britain Hart from the USA defending her strawweight title against Tai Emery from Australia in a grueling five-round affair. Emery controlled the opening round with aggressive left hands, forcing Hart to adjust her strategy. By the middle rounds, both fighters displayed visible damage, with cuts appearing over their left eyes. In round five, the ringside physician examined Emery's swollen eye before allowing the fight to continue. Hart closed the show with a powerful right hand that helped secure her unanimous decision victory and tenth career win.

The middleweight division featured a gutsy performance from Johnny Tello from Canada, who fought through a completely closed left eye to earn a unanimous decision (48-45, 47-46, 48-45) victory against

Sabah Homasi is from the USA and belongs to Lebanon. After a challenging first two rounds, Tello dominated the third frame, pushing his opponent into the corner and unleashing a barrage of precise strikes from various angles. After the win, Tello remarked, "I lost 25 pounds, had only two months of training, my opponent is bigger, and yet I am standing."

In another exciting BKFC action, Egypt's pro MMA bout, Adel Al Tamimi, delivered a commanding performance against Spain's David Mora. Despite Mora landing some questionable blows to the back of the head that required referee intervention, Al Tamimi maintained his composure and consistently used his superior strength to control the fight. In round two, Al Tamimi neutralized his taller opponent's reach advantage with a clean right jab that sent Mora to the canvas. The bout concluded at 1 minute and 28 seconds of the third round when Al Tamimi connected with another precision right hand for the decisive victory.

Egypt's Mahmoud Ahmed secured a split decision win over Fuad Tarvedi from Azerbaijan by maintaining a consistent left-hand attack to both body and face throughout the contest. Judges scored it 47-46 twice for Ahmed and once for Tarvedi in the competitive matchup.

Islam Siszbulatov from Austria made a statement with his explosive performance, needing just 40 seconds to knock out Cheng Leang from Cambodia in the first round with a perfectly timed strike.

Similarly impressive was Azerbaijan's Elnur Suleymanov, who dominated Lucas Sontgen of Germany before finishing him 14 seconds into the second round with a devastating combination.

In heavyweight action, Brazil's Geronimo Dos Santos needed just 1 minute and 49 seconds of the opening round to dispatch veteran Alexey Oleinik of Russia by TKO. The Brazilian powerhouse connected with a thunderous single blow that sent Oleinik crashing to the canvas, demonstrating the raw power that makes him one of the most intimidating figures in the heavyweight division. (ANI)

