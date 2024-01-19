New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Australia batter Tim David joined MI Emirates in the International League T20 after his stint in the Big Bash League ended with Hobart Hurricanes failing to qualify for the BBL qualifiers.

He has come in as a "wildcard player" a system that allows each team to sign two additional players beyond their original limit of 22 players.

David who joined the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in 2022 was also a part of the MI New York team which won the inaugural season of Major League Cricket. He also played for the MI Cape Town team in the 2023 edition of SA20.

He will join his MI New York teammates Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult and Noshtush Kenjige aligning with Dwayne Bravo, Amabti Rayudu, Muhammad Waseem, Odean Smith amongst others.

The Australian batter had a forgettable season in the BBL after he managed to score 112 runs at a strike rate of 134.93 in nine innings.

David's teammate David Warner will also feature in ILT20 for Dubai Capitals. But his time in the ILT20 will be cut short as Australia's chair of selectors, George Bailey confirmed Warner's selection in the team.

"He'll be part of those T20 matches at the back end of the summer and in New Zealand as well," Bailey was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

If David is also included in the squad he will need to cut short his time in the ILT20. The tournament will begin on Friday, and will conclude on February 18.

Australia's three T20Is against West Indies will be held between February 9 and 13 in Hobart, Adelaide and Perth.

After Australia's series against West Indies, the Baggy Greens will face New Zealand in a three-match T20I series in February which will be their last before the beginning of the T20 World Cup. (ANI)

